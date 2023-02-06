Brampton crash sends one vehicle into hydro pole, three police cruisers involved
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 6, 2023 6:17AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 6, 2023 6:40AM EST
Two people are in hospital following a collision in Brampton that involved three police cruisers.
Peel Regional Police say the crash just before 5:30 a.m. sent another vehicle into a hydro pole at Clarence Street and Rutherford Road.
Two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It's unclear if any officers are among the injured.
Five people are in police custody.
No details have been released on what led to the collision.
More to come. This is a developing story.