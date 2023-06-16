A Brampton man is now facing a second murder charge after the other victim in a double shooting in St. Catharines last weekend succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The “targeted” shooting took place near St. Paul Street West and Louth Street on the night of June 10.

Police have previously said that a 56-year-old male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other victim, a 40-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

In a news release, police said that the woman succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

As a result the accused in the case, 46-year-old Donovan Williams, is now charged with an additional count of first-degree murder.

Police say that they are not releasing the names of either victim “at the request of family.”

It is not clear what relationship, if any, Williams had with the victims.

Police continue to investigate.