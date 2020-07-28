Brampton is getting a financial boost of $113 million as part of a joint-funding investment from all levels of government to enhance and update the city’s transit system.

In a press conference today, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna, announced the federal government is investing more than $45.3 million towards four public transit projects in the city.

The provincial government is providing an additional $37.8 million, while the City of Brampton is contributing over $30.2 million.

Mckenna said the money will go towards creating a transit hub and replacing old buses and purchasing safety equipment.

“This investment will improve the lives of Brampton residents,” McKenna said during the press conference. “Public transit helps get cars off the roads. We’re electrifying the transit system here which is amazing. It also creates jobs.”

The funds will go towards purchasing 32 conventional buses over the next year to maintain existing service levels and replace retiring buses.

Roughly 300 buses, including 212 conventional buses and 88 hybrid buses, will be refurbished over the next four years.

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown was also on hand for the announcement and said the transit investment is needed in the rapidly growing city.

The funding is the largest federal investment in the city’s transit system in more than 10 years, according to Brown.

“With that increased density, that increased population, we actually have the fastest growing transit system in terms of ridership, as a percentage, in all of the GTA and Canada,” Brown said during the press conference. “Our ridership has grown 153 per cent.”

The money will go towards replacing on-board cameras and digital video recorders with newer technologies throughout the entire bus fleet.

A new transit hub is also in the works to increase the number of bus bays in the existing terminal from seven to 16, which could double the number of trips that currently service the terminal.

The hub is expected to be “future-proofed” for a possible switch to electric buses and will include new bus canopies, an interior rider waiting area, concessions and new bathrooms.

A completion date for the transit hub has not been released.