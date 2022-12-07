Peel police believe there may be more victims after a Brampton teacher was arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Last month, investigators from Peel Regional Police’s special victims unit learned that 59-year-old John Weaver, of Oakville, had allegedly sexually assaulted three female victims. The incidents reportedly occurred between October and November.

Weaver, who is currently employed by the Peel District School Board and works as a middle school teacher in Brampton, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

He attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.