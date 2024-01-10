A Brampton truck driver is facing charges after he was allegedly caught trying to transport hundreds of kilograms of suspected cocaine across the border into Canada.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the alleged bust was made at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Sept. 26, 2023.

According to the CBSA, a commercial truck driver arrived at a primary inspection booth and was referred on for a secondary examination. It was at this point border services officers discovered 202 brick-shaped objects, which tested positive for suspected cocaine, the CBSA said.

The total weight of the suspected narcotics came to 233 kilograms with an estimated street value of $6.5 million, according to the border agency. The driver was arrested at that time and transferred to the custody of the RCMP.

The truck driver, identified by investigators as 35-year-old Sukhwinder Dhanju, was formally charged in December following a “thorough investigation,” the CBSA said.

He has been charged with importing cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Dhanju, who was released on bail, is scheduled to appear in court in February.