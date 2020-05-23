

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A brief pursuit of a suspect in a shooting in the city’s Davenport neighbourhood was called off in Little Italy overnight amid public safety concerns.

Police were called to the Christie Street and Lambertlodge Avenue area at around 10:30 p.m. after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a dark-coloured sedan speed off.

Police say that officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later and engaged it in a brief pursuit.

They say that the driver refused to pull over for officers and was last seen travelling at a high rate of speed southbound on Shaw Street at College Street.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, though police say that officers found shell casings at the scene.