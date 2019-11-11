

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Canada’s broadcast standards organization says so many complaints have been made about Don Cherry’s comments criticizing immigrants for not wearing poppies it literally cannot handle any more.

The Canada Broadcast Standards Council (CBSC) says don’t send them any more of your concerns about Cherry, who on Saturday said that new immigrants in his hometown of Mississauga don’t wear poppies around Remembrance Day.

“"You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said, with Coach’s Corner co-host Ron MacLean looking on. "These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

On Monday, the CBSC said it was inundated by complaints about Cherry’s statement, so much so that their complaints system can’t take anymore.

“The CBSC has received a large number of very similar complaints concerns Coach’s Corner broadcast on CBC (Sportsnet) on November 9, 2019, exceeding the CBSC’s technical processing capacities,” the body said in a statement. “Accordingly, while the CBSC will be dealing with this broadcast under its normal process, it is not able to accept any further complaints.

The comments have since triggered apologies from Rogers, which airs Coach’s Corner, Cherry’s co-host for not interjecting, the National Hockey League, and almost everyone else even tangentially involved.

The one person who has yet to apologize for the comments is Don Cherry himself.

Criticism of Cherry’s remarks was swift and came from all sides.

Some pointed out that his comment ignores the fact that Canadian immigrants from numerous other parts of the world – including most of South Asia, China, West and North Africa, the Caribbean, much of the Middle East and Brazil – likely have relatives who served on the Allied side in World Wars I, II or in some cases, both.

Others were incensed at his “love our milk and honey” phrasing, painting migrants are ungrateful freeloaders.

Cherry has hosted the Coach’s Corner program since 1982.