Some Thornhill residents out for a walk got a surprise when they looked up to find a massive jet of water shooting skyward Thursday morning.

A CP24 viewer out for a walk captured the video of the surprise water fountain as she walked along Centre Street toward Dufferin Street.

She estimated the water was shooting about 100 feet into the air.

Water was shut off to the area shortly before noon so that crews could carry out their work, York Regional Police said.

In a tweet, York Region said the jet was caused by a broken water hydrant.

Officials with the City of Vaughan did not immediately return a call for information about what caused the damage. However it comes after several days of sub-zero temperatures.

On Thursday morning, the City of Toronto issued a reminder to Toronto residents to take measures to prevent pipes from freezing.

“With the continued forecasted nighttime temperatures dropping below minus 10 degrees Celsius for the next week, the City of Toronto urges residents to take the necessary precautions to prevent the water pipes inside their home from freezing,” the city said. “Frozen water pipes can lead to significant and costly property damage should they burst, resulting in no water for several days, depending on the severity of the repairs.”

Some tips include making sure warm air can circulate around plumbing, sealing air leaks to prevent cold air from getting in, and keeping garage doors closed if there are water supply lines there.

Centre Street was closed between Wade Gate and Vaughan Boulevard, but the road has since reopened.