

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The man accused of killing eight men over a seven-year period and hiding their dismembered bodies on a property in Leaside has now pleaded guilty to their murders.

Bruce McArthur, a 67-year-old former landscaper and mall Santa Claus, spoke quietly as he pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in a crowded Toronto courtroom on Tuesday morning.

In a brief statement of facts read aloud during McArthur’s court appearance, the Crown provided a basic overview on the murders of each of McArthur’s eight victims.

The men were killed between 2010 and 2017 and the murders all occurred within Toronto.

Many of the murders were “sexual in nature,” the Crown said, and there was evidence of “staging.” In some of the cases, the Crown said ligatures were used and there was evidence of “confinement.”

McArthur also held on to some of his victims’ belongings, which were later found by police inside his Thorncliffe Park apartment.

Investigators also found the DNA of some of the victims inside McArthur’s van.

According to the agreed statement of facts, it is believed that Skandaraj Navaratnam was murdered on or about Sept. 6, 2010. Navaratnam’s DNA was found by police on a piece of leather-lacing inside McArthur’s van and a bracelet belonging to the victim was also located in McArthur’s apartment.

Abdulbasir Faizi, the Crown said, was killed on or around Dec. 29, 2010. Faizi’s abandoned vehicle was found near a home the McArthur had access to at the time of the murder.

It is believed that Majeed Kayhan was murdered by McArthur around Oct. 18, 2012 and Soroush Mahmudi was killed more than two years later, around Aug. 15, 2015. Mahmudi’s DNA was found on a coat in McArthur’s van and that same coat, the Crown said, was connected to the staging of other victims.

Around Jan. 6, 2016, the Crown said that Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam was murdered by McArther and later that year around April 23, Dean Lisowick was killed. A piece of Lisowick’s jewelry was also found in McArthur’s apartment following a police search, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Salim Esen was murdered around April 16, 2017 and Esen’s DNA was found on what is believed to be the murder weapon, which was located inside McArthur’s van. McArthur also held on to Esen’s notebook, which was later discovered during a search of McArthur’s apartment.

The Crown said the last victim, Andrew Kinsman, was murdered around June 26, 2017. The Crown said that on a calendar belonging to Kinsman, there was an entry titled “Bruce” on June 26, 2017. Video surveillance footage obtained by police also showed Kinsman getting into McArthur’s van outside Kinsman’s home that same day. Kinsman’s DNA was found inside McArthur’s van along with the murder weapon, which also contained Kinsman’s DNA.

The bodies of all eight men were found dismembered in planters and in a ravine near a home on Mallory Crescent where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

Many of the murdered men had ties to the city’s LGBTQ community and had previously been reported missing.

McArthur is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 4.

