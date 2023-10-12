A Niagara Falls millennial was in complete disbelief after learning he won $42 million.

Vincent Biamonte, 32, has been regularly playing the lottery for the last decade, dreaming of financial independence and freedom.

In June, he bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket on his way home from work. Then everything changed.

“I waited in line at Avonedale, even though it was really busy,” Biamonte told OLG. “The morning after the draw I was chatting with my dad who told me the Gold Ball winning ticket was sold in Niagara Falls and kept suggesting I check my tickets.”

The hospitality industry worker was at lunch with his dad when he checked his tickets. After scanning one, Biamonte said the “winner” tune rang out, but it was only for a free play.

“I heard my dad go outside and then checked my other ticket and saw, ‘Big Winner,’ but thought it was $42,000,” Biamonte said. “After a second look at the zeroes, I started shouting for my dad repeating, ‘It’s me! It’s me!’”

Biamonte won $42 million through the Gold Ball Draw on June 14.

His hands and knees started shaking, Biamonte shared.

“I was so shocked – I had my phone in one hand and the ticket in the other. I was trying to not fall down the stairs,” he said. “My body was buzzing with adrenaline. My dad had this feeling it was me – he fell to the floor full of joy and excitement.”

Immediately after learning the news, Biamonte said he called his sister to come over.

“She came over expecting to hear bad news. I handed her the ticket to scan herself. She thought it was $42,000 at first as well,” Biamonte said. “She said she had a warm feeling wash over her and congratulated me with a big hug.”

While BIamonte relished the win with his family, the now-multimillionaire said he wished his mother could have been around to join in on the celebrations.

“I wish my mom who passed away could have been here as well – I made sure to honour her memory that night,” Biamonte said.

As for what it feels like to win millions, Biamonte said it has been an “emotional” rollercoaster.

“My family and I still shake our heads wondering if it’s real,” he said.

With his winnings, Biamonte said he has consulted some advisors on what to do – though the first thing that comes to mind is planning a family trip to celebrate.

“I want to take good care of my dad, sister and brother-in-law, and then focus on my cooking and baking skills. I am considering home renovations. But more than anything I want to maintain my peace and privacy. The stability I get from my family and supportive community will keep me ground,” Biamonte said.

The winning ticket was bought at Avondale on Montrose Road in Niagara Falls.