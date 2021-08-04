Peel police are praising some good Samaritans who came to the aid of a dog who was reportedly dragged on a leash by a moving car in Mississauga.

According to police, the incident happened near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive at around 4 p.m.

There was a report that a dog was dragged by a leash from a moving car and that the vehicle then fled, leaving the dog in the road., police said.

Witnesses picked up the animal and took it to a local veterinarian.

“The dog has been saved by caring surrounding witnesses and taken to a local vet hospital,” Peel police said in a tweet. “The dog is currently conscious and breathing. Thank you to kind hearted citizens that rescued this poor animal.”

Police are investigating the incident. There is no suspect information available so far.