A Cambridge driver asked an officer to give them a warning instead of a ticket after they clocked their vehicle at a top speed of 175 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometres per hour zone, police say.

Police say the vehicle was travelling on Hespeler Road in Cambridge and “locked in” at 169 kilometres per hour, over twice the speed limit in the area.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle asked for a warning when an officer first approached. They were instead charged with stunt driving, speeding and careless driving. Their license has been suspended for 30 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

According to the OPP, more than 500 stunt driving charges were laid in less than six months in 2022. Recent stunt driving charges in Ontario have been laid as part of Project ERASE and Project Noisemaker, two multi-jurisdictional initiatives led by police agencies across the province in an effort to mitigate unsafe driving habits.