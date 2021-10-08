

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.9 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent in August.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate would have been 8.9 per cent in September, down from 9.1 per cent in August, had it included in calculations Canadians who wanted to work but didn't search for a job.

The last time Canada had this large an employment gain was in June 2021, when the economy added 231,000 jobs.

The statistics agency says the job gains were widespread, but concentrated in full-time work and evenly split between the public and private sector. Gains were also notable in industries where many workers continue to work remotely.

Still, the ranks of long-term unemployed who have been without work for six month or more remained little changed last month and was still double the number recorded in February 2020.

Leah Nord, senior director of workforce strategies with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, says the fact that nearly 400,000 Canadians are long-term unemployed should put a pause on any celebrations, particularly with no data to explain why they haven't been able to rejoin the labour force in months.

“Canadians want to work, most are not unemployed by choice, so we need to dig down and find out exactly what's holding them back so we can make evidence-based decisions,” she says in a statement.

“Our full economic recovery depends on it.”

Employment also fell by 20,000 in retail trade in September, bringing employment in the sector to within 71,000 jobs, or 3.1 per cent, of its February 2020 level. Statistics Canada notes that despite the easing of restrictions across Canada, employment in the industry has been around the same level since June.

A similar story played out in the hard-hit accommodation and food services sector, which saw its first decline in five months as 27,000 jobs were lost after gaining 211,000 positions between May and August.

The statistics agency also notes the employment rate remains just below the pre-pandemic figure, reflecting the fact that job growth hasn't matched population growth over the past 19 months.

CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes says the headline figures for the month likely seals the deal for the Bank of Canada to further ease the pace of its bond-buying program later this month.

He adds that there is still a ways to go to fully heal the labour market.

BY CITIES

The national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in September. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

- St. John's, N.L. 6.3 per cent (6.9)

- Halifax 7.0 per cent (7.5)

- Moncton, N.B. 6.4 per cent (6.0)

- Saint John, N.B. 8.7 per cent (8.7)

- Saguenay, Que. 5.3 per cent (5.5)

- Quebec City 4.1 per cent (4.4)

- Sherbrooke, Que. 4.5 per cent (5.2)

- Trois-Rivieres, Que. 5.1 per cent (5.0)

- Montreal 6.7 per cent (7.0)

- Gatineau, Que. 4.4 per cent (5.2)

- Ottawa 5.9 per cent (6.5)

- Kingston, Ont. 7.2 per cent (7.2)

- Peterborough, Ont. 6.6 per cent (6.2)

- Oshawa, Ont. 7.6 per cent (8.3)

- Toronto 8.9 per cent (9.3)

- Hamilton, Ont. 6.3 per cent (7.0)

- St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 8.2 per cent (10.5)

- Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 7.2 per cent (7.0)

- Brantford, Ont. 6.1 per cent (5.7)

- Guelph, Ont. 6.0 per cent (7.2)

- London, Ont. 7.3 per cent (7.8)

- Windsor, Ont. 10.4 per cent (10.6)

- Barrie, Ont. 6.2 per cent (7.1)

- Greater Sudbury, Ont. 8.4 per cent (8.7)

- Thunder Bay, Ont. 6.3 per cent (6.0)

- Winnipeg 6.4 per cent (7.1)

- Regina 6.1 per cent (6.2)

- Saskatoon 7.8 per cent (8.1)

- Calgary 8.9 per cent (9.6)

- Edmonton 8.2 per cent (8.2)

- Kelowna, B.C. 5.4 per cent (5.7)

- Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 6.9 per cent (5.9)

- Vancouver 6.7 per cent (7.2)

- Victoria 4.2 per cent (4.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.