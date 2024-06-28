Canada Day in Toronto will be filled with sunshine and a high of 24 C before the summer humidity makes a comeback late next week.

“Full sunshine and seasonable for Canada Day and the start of the shortened work week,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Friday.

Toronto saw a cool Friday morning ahead of the long weekend, but the temperature is expected to reach a high of 23 C later this afternoon amid increasing cloud cover.

Saturday will bring a chance of morning showers and storms with a high of 24 C, feeling like 30 with the humidity. Sunday will be slightly milder, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 22 C.

After Canada Day, Toronto is expected to see a high of 24 C on Tuesday before things really heat up on Wednesday, when the high is set to reach 29 C, feeling like 35 with the humidity.

Thursday will see a high of 28 C, but will feel like 34.