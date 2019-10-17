

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada Post says it is resetting passwords for all online customer accounts after a report that some personal information may have been compromised.

The postal service says that login names and passwords stolen in privacy breaches elsewhere may have been used to access Canada Post accounts if customers reused their login credentials on multiple sites.

It maintains that the form of access, known as credential stuffing, does not constitute a cyberattack or a breach of the Canada Post system.

Canada Post says the data may have been compromised in 2017, but would not say what kind of personal information could have been taken. It also would not say how many accounts may have been fraudulently accessed.

The postal service says it has hired a third party to further investigate the issue, and it is also reviewing its policies and procedures on how it can strengthen the security of its online platforms.

In a separate incident, Canada Post said last November that someone had used its delivery tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers of the Ontario Cannabis Store but declined to identify the information.