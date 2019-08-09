Canada raises travel warning amid escalating protests in Hong Kong
A protester holds up a banner warning of the dangers of traveling to Hong Kong at the airport in Hong Kong on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters held a demonstration at Hong Kong's airport Friday even as the city sought to reassure visitors to the city after several countries issued travel safety warnings related to the increasing levels of violence surrounding the two-month-old protest movement. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 5:24AM EDT
OTTAWA - The federal government has issued a travel advisory that urges Canadians travelling to Hong Kong to exercise "a high degree of caution" because of the escalating protests in the city.
The government's website says there are "identifiable safety and security concerns or the safety and security situation could change with little notice."
Canadians are advised to "exercise a high degree of caution at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities."
Pro-democracy protesters demonstrated at Hong Kong's airport Friday even as the city sought to reassure visitors of their welcome despite the increasing levels of violence surrounding the two-month-old protest movement.
The government concedes road blockages and confrontations between police and protesters have caused inconveniences, but says they were limited to specific areas.
The protests, however, are not abating, and more are planned for this weekend, including at the airport, where protesters holding signs staged a sit-in at the arrival and departure halls Friday.