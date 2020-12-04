Canada's COVID-19 case count passes 400,000
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 2:47PM EST
OTTAWA - Canada has now recorded more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the global pandemic.
Today's bleak marker came after Saskatchewan reported 283 new cases of the virus today.
It took 18 days for Canada to rack up the latest 100,000 cases, marking the shortest growth period since the pandemic was first declared in March.
More coming.