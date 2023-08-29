Canada's first case of new COVID variant is detected in B.C.
This undated, colourized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, indicated in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, indicated in blue/pink, cultured in a laboratory. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2023 5:11PM EDT
The BC Centre for Disease Control has detected Canada's first known case of a new COVID-19 variant that has emerged in several other countries and is being monitored by the World Health Organization.
The centre says the BA 2.86 variant of the Omicron strain was identified in a person from the Fraser Health region who hadn't recently been outside the province.
More coming.