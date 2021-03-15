Canada’s vaccine advisory committee is poised to announce that it will start recommending the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those older than 65 years old, a senior government source tells CTV News.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is expected to confirm that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be now be recommended for people over 65 at a news conference Tuesday morning, the source said.

The federal advisory committee had initially recommended that AstraZeneca only be given to those older than 65 because there was insufficient data about its efficacy for older people.

Quebec had said that it would nonetheless provide the vaccine to older seniors, while other provinces, including Ontario, had said that it would only give it to those under 65.

NACI Chair Dr. Caroline Quach told The Canadian Press last week that the committee was analyzing new evidence about how well the vaccine worked in seniors and that it would provide an update soon.

Canada has pre-ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it is not yet clear when those doses will arrive.

Some 2 million doses manufactured by the Serum Institute of India have already started arriving in the country

A pilot project launched in Ontario last week to distribute the vaccine to those under 65 years old. However pharmacies have already said that they are running out of doses.

- With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press