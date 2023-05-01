Toronto police are set to make a major announcement on Canada’s most wanted individuals on Monday morning.

Officers say several of the suspects who made the list are wanted by Toronto police. On the last most wanted list, 12 of 25 suspects had ties to Toronto.

A year ago, Toronto police launched the Bolo program, a list of 25 suspects wanted for murders, attempted murders and human trafficking incidents dating back to 1987.

At the first reveal, the number one suspect was accused of shooting a 43-year-old in the parking lot of a Scarborough Boston Pizza in 2021.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, Bolo Director Max Langlois, and Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun are scheduled to host a news conference at Yonge-Dundas Square at 10:30 a.m.

A live stream of the announcement will be available on CTVNewsToronto.ca.