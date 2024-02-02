Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom of information laws.

The Supreme Court of Canada judgement was released Friday morning.

The case was heard by a seven-person panel in April. The court concluded that the mandate letters did “reflect the view of the Premier on the importance of certain policy priorities and mark the initiation of a fluid process of policy formulation within Cabinet.”

“The letters are revealing of the substance of Cabinet deliberations,” they concluded.

The ruling comes after a six-year battle between CBC and the Progressive Conservative government.

In 2018, after Ford was first elected premier, the CBC requested the 23 letters under freedom-of-information law, but was denied, with the government citing cabinet exemptions. They argued that releasing the letters publicly would reveal the substance of deliberations of the premier and his cabinet.

The media outlet appealed to the Ontario information and privacy commissioner, who ordered the release of the letters.

In subsequent appeals, two other provincial courts have dismissed the government’s case, with a justice arguing the letters “do not threaten to divulge cabinet’s deliberative process or its formulation of policies.”

