

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada is sanctioning more Russians accused of supporting the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with a focus on banks, defence companies and the nuclear sector.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing a dealings ban for four Russians and 29 entities, including a rifle company, a shipbuilder and atomic research institutions.

The ban targets subsidiaries of Russia's state atomic energy corporation, known as Rosatom, as well as an export agency that helps sell Russian nuclear technology abroad.

Ottawa says the intent is to nudge Russia toward upholding international nuclear-safety standards, given the unclear situation at a major nuclear plant in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, which is occupied by Russian forces.

Canada has sanctioned thousands of people and firms it accuses of supporting Russia's war, although experts say it's unclear how well Ottawa enforces these sanctions or monitors their effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Joly says she's looking into unconfirmed reports that the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner had been killed in a Wednesday plane crash.

Russian officials say a private jet crashed in a remote part of Tver region Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard. Reports say Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, though it wasn't immediately clear whether he was on board. Prigozhin mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June.

“I was just informed of these reports, and therefore we'll make sure to follow up, and we're assessing the situation,” Joly told reporters on the sidelines of a Liberal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown.

“There will be, definitely, important diplomatic conversations, particularly with our allies in the G7, in the coming days.”

Joly added that she would be touching base with Canada's ambassador in Moscow, saying that these types of events are why Ottawa maintains a diplomatic presence in Russia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.