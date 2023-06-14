Hundreds of international students from India who unknowingly came to Canada under phony admission letters will be spared deportation, says Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC).

Today, Sean Fraser announced that victims of immigration fraud who are facing removal from the country would be offered a temporary resident permit, if required, to ensure they can remain in Canada and won’t be subject to the five-year ban in place that usually follows cases of misrepresentation.

An estimated 700 Indian students and graduates, most of whom hail from Punjab state, are presently facing deportation in connection with international study permit application scams. In many cases, the fraud was discovered and deportation orders were issued when those affected applied for permanent residency.

Hundreds of those students and their supporters have hosted rallies in recent months near Pearson Airport. Many have also taken part in a two-week-long “sit-in” protest in the parking lot outside Canada Border Service Agency’s headquarters at 6900 Airport Rd. in Mississauga.

“I understand that this situation is distressing for those affected by unscrupulous actors, and I want to assure them that their well-being is of paramount importance,” Fraser said in a statement.

“I want to make it clear that international students who are not found to be involved in fraud will not face deportation.”

Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa, Fraser said a taskforce that will work closely with the Canada Border Services Agency has already been struck to identify foreign nationals facing removal from Canada who genuinely came to here to study and did just that. Each case will be evaluated independently, he noted.

Fraser also said he’s taking steps to “better detect and combat fraud, and uphold the integrity of our immigration programs.”

“We are taking every opportunity to crack down on dishonest and fraudulent consultants who seek to abuse Canada’s immigration system and take advantage of those those seeking to visit, work, study or settle here in Canada,” he said. “We recognize the immense contributions that international students make to our country, and we are committed to providing a path to Canada that is honest and transparent.”

Fraser reminded would-be international students that they must do their research and have an acceptance letter from a DLI before applying for a permit to study in the country.

He also said that there are some foreign nationals who came to Canada under fraudulent means, claiming to be here to study, but instead taking advantage of the country’s immigration system.