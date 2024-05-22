Watermain break closes stretch of Queen Street in Toronto's east end
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2024 7:46AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2024 7:46AM EDT
A stretch of Queen Street is closed in both directions in Toronto’s east end due to a watermain break that has flooded the roadway.
Toronto police says Queen Street in both directions between Woodbine and Kenilworth avenues.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes this morning.
There is currently no service on the 501 Queen streetcar route between Kingston Road and Neville Park Boulevard due to the watermain break.