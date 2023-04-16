Canada, South Korea launch talks on defence, security intelligence sharing
Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, left, shakes hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin prior to a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea Saturday, April 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 16, 2023 7:55AM EDT
Canada and South Korea have launched talks aimed at sharing defence and security information as the two countries work to counter increasing threats from Russia and China.
The agreement to develop an intelligence-sharing pact, called the General Security of Information Agreement, capped Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly's second official visit to the East Asian country.
Joly says building on shared priorities with South Korea is part of Canada’s developing Indo-Pacific strategy.
She says South Korea is a strong and trusted partner with whom Canada continues to deepen and strengthen its co-operation.
In October, Joly announced plans for a similar information-sharing accord with Japan.
At the time, she said the exchange of intelligence would help Canada "better counter threats at home while working with partners to create greater stability in the region."