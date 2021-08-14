

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is “standing ready” to provide assistance after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti today.

Officials in the Caribbean nation say at least 29 people were killed as search and rescue teams were being deployed amid reports of widespread damage.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he wouldn't ask for international aid until the extent of the damage was known.

He declared a one-month state of emergency affecting the whole country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says Canada was saddened by the news of the quake.

Garneau says the country is ready to provide consular assistance to Canadians in Haiti.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.

- With files from The Associated Press