Canada to seek to join AUKUS alliance, consider nuclear subs: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference regarding Canada's new defence policy at CFB Trenton on Monday, April 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 8, 2024 7:07AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 8, 2024 12:32PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia.
The initial pillar of the alliance, forged in 2021, was focused on developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.
Trudeau says Canada will consider whether it needs to purchase nuclear-powered submarines to better ensure it can defend Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.
He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.
The plan includes billions of dollars in new spending, but lacks a detailed plan to reach NATO's spending target of two per cent of GDP.
The plan, which includes new submarines, long-range missiles and early-warning aircraft, will instead boost military spending to 1.76 per cent by 2030.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.