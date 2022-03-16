The federal government is dropping the requirement for a pre-arrival negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of next month, CTV News has learned.

Travellers without at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will still need to present a negative COVID-19 test and isolate for 14 days.

All incoming travellers will also still need to complete an entry on the ArriveCAN smartphone app, regardless of nationality or vaccination status.

More to come.