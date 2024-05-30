A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Brampton earlier this month.

On Thursday, Peel police provided an update on their investigation into the May 11 shooting near Kennedy Road and Stafford Drive.

Police said officers found Toronto resident Dayne Gordon suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

As a result of an investigation, police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Winardo Winteria Morris of no fixed address. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police have released a photo of Morris, who is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build, short black hair and a pierced left ear.

“Do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately if he is seen or located,” police said.

Investigators did not say what was the motive behind the shooting but have said it was targeted.

Anyone with information can also call homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.