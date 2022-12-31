Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 34-year-old man known to frequent the areas of Sarnia, Hamilton, London, and Kingston.

In a news release, the Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad said the man is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

Kraig Tasker is currently serving a four-year-and-11-month sentence for four counts of use imitation firearm while committing robbery and a number of other charges.

He is described by police as 180 pounds and five-foot-10 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Tasker has a number of tattoos, including a symbol on his left cheek, large fan and soldier on right side of his neck, a brick wall on his left hand and the letters "NBK" on his right hand.

Police released an image of Tasker on Saturday in an effort to locate him.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.