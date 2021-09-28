A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say killed an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.

A warrant has been issued for Phuong Tan Nguyen, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder.

Kristy Nguyen, 25, and Quoc Tran, 37, of Markham, Ont., went missing on September 18.

Investigators with York Regional Police said Tuesday that Nguyen and Tran are believed to be victims of foul play in a targeted attacked.

Police said they believe the couple was murdered at 111 Zenway Boulevard in Vaughan, Ont. on Sept. 18.

Authorities said they are working on recovering their bodies.

Investigators released photos of a vehicle of interest they believe is connected to this homicide.

Police are asking anyone who recalls seeing this vehicle, or its driver, on Sept. 18 around 11:30 p.m. at 111 Zenway Boulevard, near Highway 27 and Highway 7, to come forward.