Police search for three men who escaped from immigration holding centre in Quebec

Authorities are searching for three Chilean nationals who escaped from the Laval Immigration Holding Centre north of Montreal. Daniel Eliseo Gonzalez Ihrig, 29-years-old, left to right, Diego Nicolas Flores Sepulveda, 36-years-old and Bryan Ulises Moya Rojas, 30-years-old, are shown in this handout image provided by the Canada Border Services Agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Border Services Agency

MONTREAL — Authorities are searching for three Chilean nationals who escaped from the Laval Immigration Holding Centre north of Montreal.

Canada Border Services Agency says arrest warrants have been issued for Bryan Ulises Moya Rojas, Diego Nicolas Flores Sepulveda and Daniel Eliseo Gonzalez Ihrig after they left the facility Saturday night.

The men are 30, 36 and 29 years old, and CBSA did not say how they escaped or why they were detained.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Quebec provincial police and not try to apprehend the escapees themselves.

A provincial police spokesman confirmed that an investigation was ongoing, adding that the men hadn’t been located as of Sunday afternoon.

The Canadian Press