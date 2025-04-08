‘Creating context’: Indigenous journalism students rewriting historical articles

Journalism students at the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) are taking a second look at yesterday’s news – specifically stories written long ago with a colonial bias.
The results of the INCA 392 class project were on full display Monday. Posters exhibited the age-old articles – this time presenting the importance of history, context and representing multiple perspectives in a story.
Some stories featured in the project go back as far as 1880 – with its colonial perspective and language on full display.
To be clear, the new stories are not removing facts but rather adding them – along with some much-needed context.
“I think it’s not about necessarily re-writing history and changing history – it’s about including contexts that weren’t included in this history,” explained Tyrone Perreault, a fourth-year student who took part in the project.
“You’re not changing history necessarily in terms of changing timelines, you’re just creating a context that’s more relevant and more open to everybody’s perspective.”
However, not all historical news stories spoke about Indigenous people in a negative way.
Nicholas Flood Davin, who founded the Regina Leader-Post newspaper, wrote an article in 1886, defending Indigenous people at a time when colonization was spreading westward.
-With files from Gareth Dillistone