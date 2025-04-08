‘Creating context’: Indigenous journalism students rewriting historical articles

WATCH: Students at the First Nations University are taking a second look at yesterday’s news – stories written long ago with a colonial bias.

Journalism students at the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) are taking a second look at yesterday’s news – specifically stories written long ago with a colonial bias.

The results of the INCA 392 class project were on full display Monday. Posters exhibited the age-old articles – this time presenting the importance of history, context and representing multiple perspectives in a story.

Some stories featured in the project go back as far as 1880 – with its colonial perspective and language on full display.

To be clear, the new stories are not removing facts but rather adding them – along with some much-needed context.

“I think it’s not about necessarily re-writing history and changing history – it’s about including contexts that weren’t included in this history,” explained Tyrone Perreault, a fourth-year student who took part in the project.

“You’re not changing history necessarily in terms of changing timelines, you’re just creating a context that’s more relevant and more open to everybody’s perspective.”

However, not all historical news stories spoke about Indigenous people in a negative way.

Nicholas Flood Davin, who founded the Regina Leader-Post newspaper, wrote an article in 1886, defending Indigenous people at a time when colonization was spreading westward.

-With files from Gareth Dillistone

First Nations University First Nations University Journalism student Brittany Poitras with her revised version of an old newspaper story about the massacre at Wounded Knee in 1890. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

First Nations University The First Nations University of Canada Journalism Program revises old news stories as part of its INCA 392 class. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)