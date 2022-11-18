

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's coming Indo-Pacific strategy will include new investments to strengthen the role the Canadian Armed Forces plays in the region.

Trudeau is in Thailand to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which was sidetracked after North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters.

The United States called an impromptu meeting with the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, hosting by U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Trudeau told his five colleagues that Canada will continue its role in a United Nations mission to monitor sanctions on North Korea.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau called the latest move by North Korea "reckless" and says it must not continue.

Before Trudeau was pulled aside to discuss North Korea's move with other leaders, he announced that Ottawa will spend $13.5 million to launch a team in Canada and Asia to form energy partnerships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.