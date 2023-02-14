

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6. during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.

Saad Zora says his twin sister Samar was found earlier today by searchers as an excavator dug through pieces of a five-storey building in the city of Antakya.

He said, “Samar was found,” and added, “she didn't make it.”

Zora says he and his brother, Muthana, who flew to Turkey last week to search for their sister, had remained near the scene of the excavation of the building.

He says he is grateful to the local people and the search and rescue teams who assisted in finding the 33-year-old woman.

Samar Zora had travelled to the city for her doctoral research in anthropology.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.