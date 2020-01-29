Canadians from coast to coast join in on 10th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day
This is Wednesday is the 10th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day, and political leaders, mental health advocates, celebrities and ordinary Canadians across the country are joining in on the conversation.
To raise funds this year, Bell Canada will donate five cents for every text, phone call, tweet or retweet using #BellLetsTalk, plus social media video views and Snapchat or Facebook videos using the Bell Let’s Talk filter.
Last year’s effort raised $7.2 million for mental health charities and initiatives across the country.