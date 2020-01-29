

Web Staff, CP24.com





This is Wednesday is the 10th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day, and political leaders, mental health advocates, celebrities and ordinary Canadians across the country are joining in on the conversation.

To raise funds this year, Bell Canada will donate five cents for every text, phone call, tweet or retweet using #BellLetsTalk, plus social media video views and Snapchat or Facebook videos using the Bell Let’s Talk filter.

It’s the 10th year of #BellLetsTalk and, while we’ve come a long way from where the conversation on mental health started, there’s still more work to do to end stigma & make sure Canadians can get the support they need. So let’s keep talking, Canada! — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 29, 2020 BNL is proud to support their friends at @Bell_LetsTalk on their 10th anniversary. They do some incredible work to fight the stigma around mental illness. Use the hashtag #BellLetsTalk or retweet this message to donate 5¢ to Canadian mental health initiatives. pic.twitter.com/6ho63bNk6Q — Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladies) January 29, 2020

Last year’s effort raised $7.2 million for mental health charities and initiatives across the country.