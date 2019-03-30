

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Cancun, Mexico-bound Sunwing flight was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday afternoon after experiencing engine trouble.

Sunwing Flight 511 took off from Pearson after 10 a.m. Saturday but a passenger tells CP24 the Boeing 767-300 had to land at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans at 1:32 p.m.

The viewer says the crew told passengers the landing was due to low oil pressure in an engine.

The passenger says the crew has informed them that the airport cannot accommodate their plane at the terminal.

Several passengers aboard the plane sent messages on social media to the company about not being able to disembark in New Orleans.