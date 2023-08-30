Cans scattered across Hwy. 401 east of Toronto after tractor-trailers collide
Cans spilled out onto the roadway following a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Highway 401 in Clarington. (OPP/ Twitter)
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2023 12:52PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 30, 2023 12:52PM EDT
Minor injuries were reported after two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 401 in Clarington Wednesday, spilling canned goods across the roadway.
Police said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway at Hwy. 115.
One tractor-trailer was hauling canned goods and the impact of the crash caused hundreds of cans to spill out onto the roadway.
One driver sustained minor injuries, police said.
Two left lanes of the highway are closed in the area as cleanup continues.
The collision comes just hours after police in Burlington had to call in beekeepers to contain millions of bees that fell off the back of a truck onto the roadway on Guelph Line.