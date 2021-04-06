

The Canadian Press





L'ORIGNAL, Ont. - The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at a hospital has been adjourned for two weeks.

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police have accused Nadler of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Point-Claire, Que., on March 25.

Nadler briefly appeared by teleconference in the courthouse in L'Orignal, Ont., from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Nadler's lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

Nadler was arrested at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital the same day Poidinger died.

Provincial police are also investigating the doctor in connection with several other suspicious deaths at the hospital, though they have not revealed how many.

Crown attorney Robin Flumerfelt said Tuesday the investigation remains ongoing.

Nadler is next set to appear in court on April 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.