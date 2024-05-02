Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with John Tavares (91) and Timothy Liljegren (37) during second period action in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Thursday, May 2, 2024 10:43PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs have beaten the Boston Bruins 2-0 to push their first-round playoff series to a Game 7.
The deciding game will be played in Boston on Saturday and the winner will face the Florida Panthers.
More details to come.