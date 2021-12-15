

LONDON, Ont. -- The case of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family has been adjourned to February.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck in London, Ont., on June 6.

Police have alleged the incident was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk. The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

Veltman is next in court on Feb. 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.