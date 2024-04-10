Another case of measles has been confirmed in Ontario and officials are warning that others may have been exposed at health clinics.

The travel-related case was identified in Milton by Halton Region Public Health.

Officials say there are potential exposures at multiple medical clinics earlier this month.

They say that individuals may have been exposed if they visited the Milton Trails Medical Clinic between 12:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 2, the Milton District Hospital Emergency Department on April 4 between 1:33 p.m. and 7 p.m. and the Milton Trails Medical Clinic between 2 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. on April 5.

Symptoms of measles include red rashes, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. Individuals can also get unusual white spots in their mouth.

In a news release, the public health unit said it is reaching out to known contacts.

“No other locations were identified where the public may have been exposed to this care,” they said.

As of April 3, there have been 10 laboratory-confirmed cases of measles in Ontario.

This does not include the most recent case.

Of those, nine were associated with travel and one occurred in an individual with an unknown source of exposure.

In all of 2023, there were seven cases of measles confirmed in Ontario.