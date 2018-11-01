

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The lawyer for a man accused in a deadly van attack in north Toronto that left 10 people dead earlier this year says he may ask for his client’s trial to be moved elsewhere in the province or the country.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. Police allege he was the driver of a white rental van that mowed down pedestrians on a crowded sidewalk on April 23.

Bytensky says he “has contemplated” asking the judge for a change of venue due to the notoriety of the case.

“A lot of people have been touched by this (case),” he said. “This case has received a lot of publicity, there are a lot of victims and many friends of victims.”

Defence lawyers in Canada may ask for a change in venue in cases where it "it appears expedient to the ends of justice," to do so, according to the criminal code.

The onus is on a defence lawyer to prove the presence of "partiality or prejudice" at the current venue.

The preliminary hearing in this case has been waived, and it is expected to move to the Superior Court of Justice in December.

Bytensky noted thatthe attorney general gave consent to skip the preliminary hearing, and it was a move the defence was told of months ago.

“My client has anticipated this for quite some time, this is not a matter that we were surprised by.”

Minassian’s next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4, but Bytensky says his client won’t be present.

Minassian also was not present in court today.

A Toronto police officer arrested the accused just minutes after the attack. The arrest was caught on video by passersby and shared widely on social media.

Police have previously said they haven't identified a motive for the attack, but that the evidence they had didn't warrant terrorism charges.

Minassian's family has said they grieve for the victims of the attack.

On Thursday, Bytensky said his client’s family are doing their best given the circumstances.

“The family is doing the same as they have, they remain supportive and remain remarkably respectful of the (judicial) process.”