For the first time since December 2019, St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica is welcoming a full house of worshippers this Christmas Eve.

The first mass took place at 5 p.m. A second mass was held at 8 p.m., while a third is scheduled for midnight.

On Christmas Day, services will be held at St. Michael’s Cathedral at 8 a.m., followed by carols with Cathedral Vespers Choir at 9:15 a.m. Masses will also take place at 10 a.m. and noon.

Cardinal Thomas Collins is expected preside at midnight mass as well as the noon service on Christmas Day, while St. Michael’s Choir School will provide music for Christmas celebrations, including carols on Christmas Eve.

The downtown Toronto church is one of 225 Catholic churches in the Archdiocese of Toronto that will be operating at full capacity this Christmas. Mandatory masking and physical distancing are also no longer required.

For the last two years, Christmas services at Catholic parishes in the Greater Toronto Area were modified due to pandemic restrictions, which limited attendance to 30 per cent capacity last year, and to no more than 10 people at any one time for Christmas services in 2020.

For more details about mass times and church locations and mass times visit the diocese’s web page.