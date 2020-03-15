

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A Canada Border Services Agency officer at Toronto Pearson airport has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency says.

“We can assure you that the employee is in isolation at home and following direction from local health officials,” Ashley Lemire of the CBSA said in a statement to CP24.

Lemire said the location and time of infection are unknown at this time. She said the agency is proactively notifying all employees who have had contact with the individual.

“Employees who may have been in contact with the infected individual have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms and to contact public health for direction. These employees may also be instructed by public health to self-isolate and remain at home for the recommended period.”

CBSA is also taking steps to clean the location where the officer worked, Lemire said.

She said the agency is working in close cooperation with federal health agencies, its employees and the union to ensure appropriate measures are in place.

The union representing customs and immigration officers had said they had called on the government repeatedly to improve measures to ensure proper screening.

"While our working relationship with CBSA regarding the current pandemic remains fair, we are disappointed in the lack of overall information and guidance provided by other parts of the federal government," the Customs and Immigration Union said in a statement on Friday. "At this time, all members should follow established safety protocols."

Ontario reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 145 with five recoveries. In Canada, more than 300 cases have been confirmed.