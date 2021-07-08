The Canada Border Services Agency says its officers seized an estimated $14 million worth of cocaine after pulling over a vehicle at the Peace Bridge last month.

The seizure occurred on June 15 when a commercial truck driven by a Quebec resident entered Canada at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont. and was pulled aside for a secondary examination, the CBSA said Thursday.

Border agents searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered 112.5 kg of suspected cocaine inside five duffel bags, the agency said in a release.

The driver was arrested and handed over to the Mounties.

The RCMP have charged 24-year-old Pardeep Singh of LaSalle, Quebec with importation of a controlled substance.

Singh is set to make a court appearance in St. Catharines on Friday.

In a statement, CBSA District Director Kim Upper hailed the seizure as an example of the “integral role” her agency plays in keeping illegal drugs off the streets.

“Our officers have interrupted the smuggling attempt of a massive amount of narcotics, and have put a full stop to the ripple effect these narcotics would have in neighborhoods across our country,” Upper said. “The CBSA is extremely proud of its officers and their ongoing role in safeguarding our borders.”

While the border is closed to non-essential travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains open for commercial traffic so that essential goods can continue to flow.

Restrictions on non-essential travel are expected to remain in place until at least July 21.