Health Canada is advising the public of several unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold across Ontario.

Multiple public advisories issued Wednesday warned citizens that the unauthorized products were found to contain “dangerous ingredients” including tadalafil, yohimbe, and hydroxythiohomosildenafil – prescription drugs that can be used to treat erectile dysfunction and should only be used under a physician’s supervision, the agency says.

When taken improperly, these prescription drugs can pose "serious health risks," including “life-threateningly low blood pressure”, and risks of heart attack and other cardiovascular complications.

The products, including one dubbed ‘Pink Pussycat,’ and another called, ‘7K Max Power,' were most recently seized off shelves from a retail store in London, Ont., but have also been sold in Scarborough, and in other provinces such as British Columbia and Quebec.

Individuals who have using any of the products listed below are advised to stop immediately and to contact their doctor if they have health concerns. They're also asked to report the products to Health Canada.

The agency says it is taking the appropriate action to prevent further distribution of the unauthorized products.

“This includes working with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent further importation of unauthorized products,” officials said in the advisory

The following products were seized from Ontario stores and warehouses in recent weeks: