The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be part of this year's Labour Day weekend air show at the CNE.

The CF Snowbirds made the announcement on Twitter Friday night.

“This is due to the ongoing operational pause of CT-114 Tutor, which is still in effect while Flight Safety continues their investigation into the accident that occurred in Fort St. John, B.C. on 2 August,” the group tweeted, adding that they are disappointed.

"We wish the best to all attendees at the show and hope you enjoy other RCAF performances."

No one was injured in the B.C. accident. Maj.-Gen. Iain Huddleston, commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, said in a statement on Aug. 10 that the CT-114 Tutor jets will not fly until an airworthiness risk assessment can be completed.

The Tutor jets, which are nearly 60 years old, are scheduled to be used by the Snowbirds until 2030.

The aerial acrobatic jet team has been regularly performing at Canadian International Air Show, which is marking its 73rd year.

The air show occurs during the Labour Day weekend and coincides with the final weekend of the CNE.

This year’s performers include the Canadian Forces Skyhawks - Canada’s only military parachute demonstration team, CF-18 Demonstration Team, Gord Price & The Yak-50, Kyle Fowler & The Long EZ, P-51 Mustang “Mad Max,” RCAF CH-146 Griffon and the USAF F-35 Demonstration Team.

This year's air show is scheduled for Sept. 3 to 5.

- with files from The Canadian Press