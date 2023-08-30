A commander at an Ontario military base has been temporarily removed from his position after being charged in connection with a firearm incident on a canal in southeastern Ontario last week.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to the canal in Quinte West on Aug. 25 at around 2:30 p.m. following a report that a firearm had been discharged from a boat and protected wildlife was targeted.

When officers arrived, they initially did not locate the boat involved but later found it.

“During the investigation, it was learned that a firearm was thrown into the canal,” OPP said in a news release on Monday.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested 45-year-old Leif Dahl and charged him with obstructing a peace officer and careless use of a firearm under the Criminal Code.

He is also facing charges of using a firearm carelessly to hunt, hunting a bird without a licence and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a conveyance under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Dahl was released from custody and is expected to appear in a Belleville court on Sept. 28.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maj.-Gen. Ian Huddleston, the commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, confirmed that the accused is the commander of 8 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Trenton, who was on leave when the incident happened.

Huddleston said he has temporarily removed Dahl from command pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

“It is my responsibility to ensure that the members of 8 Wing have full confidence in their leadership and chain-of-command,” he said.

Huddleston has appointed Lt.-Col. Matt Lederle as the acting wing commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton.

“Lt.-Col. Lederle has proven himself as the current commanding officer of 429 Squadron and is the right officer to provide continuity, stability and thoughtful leadership to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s busiest Wing at this difficult time,” Huddleston said.

Dahl assumed the command of 8 Wing Trenton in July 2022.