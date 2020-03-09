ORILLIA, Ont. - Ontario's solicitor general says the government and provincial police are making changes that will allow for an improved workplace culture and mental health supports for officers.

Sylvia Jones says the changes respond to recommendations in a report by an independent review panel launched after a spate of suicides among Ontario Provincial Police members.

The OPP has created a healthy workplace team to focus on its members, and leadership training will now focus on promoting a healthy and inclusive workplace.

The police service is also establishing new strategies to support members when they return to work after a leave of absence, and supporting families and colleagues after member suicides.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says together with the government and the police union, the force can make changes to work toward a healthy and inclusive workplace.

The Ontario Provincial Police Association last year created a mental health support program to help OPP personnel and their families deal with work-related stress and post-traumatic stress disorder.